FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Kremlin says missile deployment shouldn't hurt Russia-Japan peace talks
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 23, 2016 / 9:55 AM / 9 months ago

Kremlin says missile deployment shouldn't hurt Russia-Japan peace talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The deployment of Russian missile defence systems on the Kurile islands, where Russia and Japan have competing claims, should not influence efforts to achieve a peace deal over the territorial dispute, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"Without doubt there are grounds for this (deploying the missiles) but at the same time from our point of view it should not in any way influence the centripetal trend which exists in our bilateral relations with Tokyo," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call with reporters.

He said that trend applies "in terms of the careful preparations for the forthcoming visit of President Putin to Japan, and in terms of continuing contacts to develop our bilateral ties, especially in the economic sphere, and negotiations on the peace deal issue." (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.