10 months ago
Gazprom says Japanese lender JBIC may help finance Sakhalin-2 LNG expansion
November 10, 2016 / 2:46 PM / 10 months ago

Gazprom says Japanese lender JBIC may help finance Sakhalin-2 LNG expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Gazprom said on Thursday that it has discussed possible financing with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation for the expansion of the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas plant.

It also said that it discussed with JBIC financing for the Amur gas processing plant in Russia.

Gazprom plans to add a third LNG production train at the Sakhalin-2 plant in 2021, possibly fed by a newly drilled gas field, as Russian companies seek to boost their share of the global LNG market. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
