FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian truckmaker Kamaz to pay first dividend in 20 yrs
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
May 23, 2013 / 1:41 PM / 4 years ago

Russian truckmaker Kamaz to pay first dividend in 20 yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 23 (Reuters) - Russian truckmaker Kamaz said on Thursday it would return around 500 million roubles ($16 million) to shareholders in its first dividend payout in 20 years.

Kamaz, in which German autos group Daimler has an 11 percent stake, said in a statement it would pay 10 percent of last year’s net profit in dividends.

The company earlier reported a tripling of earnings for 2012 to 5.8 billion roubles. Under Russian Accounting Standards that are used to calculate dividends, the net profit totalled 4.9 billion roubles. ($1 = 31.2910 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.