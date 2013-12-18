FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's truckmaker Kamaz expects 2014 production decline
December 18, 2013 / 4:50 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's truckmaker Kamaz expects 2014 production decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Russian truckmaker Kamaz , facing falling demand, said on Wednesday its board had approved targets for next year, including producing 43,000 trucks compared with 43,500 expected this year.

Kamaz, in which German autos group Daimler has an 11 percent stake, said in a statement that it expected profit of 3.35 billion roubles ($101.61 million) in 2014.

In January-July Kamaz sales fell 11.3 percent to 20,400 trucks because of slowing economic growth in Russia.

Revenues for 2014 were seen at 112 billion roubles. ($1 = 32.9685 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

