Russia's Kamaz to cut up to 3,000 white-collar jobs

MOSCOW, July 25 (Reuters) - Russian truckmaker Kamaz plans to cut between 1,500 and 3,000 so-called white-collar workers to increase its business efficiency, Kamaz’s spokesman Oleg Afanasyev told Reuters on Wednesday.

“Our figures do not match international standards of 9 to 11 percent of people working in offices (out of the total number of employees) as Kamaz now has 17 percent,” he said.

Kamaz, where German truckmaker Daimler has a minority stake, employs around 50,000 people in total.

The group swung to a net profit of 1.8 billion roubles ($55 million) in 2011 after a 889 million rouble net loss in the previous year. ($1 = 32.7660 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Gelogayev Writing by Katya Golubkova. Editing by Jane Merriman)