Russian truckmaker Kamaz says to halt production for 3 days
September 24, 2014

Russian truckmaker Kamaz says to halt production for 3 days

MOSCOW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Russian truck maker Kamaz will partially suspend production this month for three days due to a deteriorating Russian truck market, the company said on Wednesday.

Russia, Europe’s second-largest car market after Germany, is seeing a sharp decline in car and truck sales as its weak economy is put under further pressure by Western sanctions over the crisis in Ukraine.

Many Russians have also delayed making large purchases because of a weakening rouble.

Kamaz, 15-percent owned by Germany’s Daimler, made a 1.5-billion-rouble ($40.5 million) net loss in the first half of 2014.

The company said that it will pay two thirds of the regular salary to staff who will not be working on Sept. 26, 29 and 30. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Louise Heavens)

