BERLIN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Former Russian oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky has landed in Berlin following his release from a Russian jail earlier on Friday, the German foreign ministry said.

“I can confirm that Mikhail Khodorkovsky landed in Berlin Schoenefeld (airport) today,” a ministry spokesman told Reuters. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold, writing by Annika Breidthardt, editing by Noah Barkin)