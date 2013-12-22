FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Khodorkovsky says "the struggle for power is not for me"
December 22, 2013

Khodorkovsky says "the struggle for power is not for me"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky said on Sunday that he will not shy away from public activity but would not get directly involved in Russian politics.

“The struggle for power is not for me,” Khodorkovsky told a news conference in Berlin, where he travelled after his release from prison on Friday following a pardon from President Vladimir Putin.

Khodorkovsky also said he hopes Putin will not stay in power for life and urged Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich to follow Putin’s example and free opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko.

The former Yukos oil company chief said he is in a good financial situation and does not intend to go back into business. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk in Moscow; Writing by Steve Gutterman)

