Khodorkovsky says many political prisoners remain in Russia

BERLIN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky said on Sunday that many political prisoners remain behind bars in Russia and urged Western politicians to keep that in mind when they meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“One should not see me as a symbol that there are no political prisoners left in Russia,” Khodorkovsky told a news conference in Berlin two days after his release from a Russian prison following a pardon from Putin.

“I would like you to take me as symbol that the efforts of civil society may lead to the release of people whose release was not expected by anyone,” Khodorkovsky said.