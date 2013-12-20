FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian ex-tycoon Khodorkovsky has left prison-lawyer
December 20, 2013 / 10:51 AM / 4 years ago

Russian ex-tycoon Khodorkovsky has left prison-lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Mikhail Khodorkovsky, an opponent of Vladimir Putin, was released from prison in northwestern Russia on Friday after being pardoned by the president, his lawyer said.

Vadim Klyuvgant gave no details about the release or the latest whereabouts of Khodorkovsky, who had been in jail for more than 10 years and was seen by Kremlin critics as a political prisoner.

“He has left the (prison) colony. That’s all I can say,” Klyuvgant, told Reuters by telephone. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

