Russia's Rosneft says sees no legal threat in Khodorkovsky's release

MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Russian state oil firm Rosneft said on Friday that it sees no risk of legal action against it from the former head of defunct oil major Yukos Mikhail Khodorkovsky after his release from jail.

“We don’t see any risks for the company,” Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying.

Yukos’ prize production asset ended up in Rosneft’s hands after being sold at auction at knockdown prices following Khodorkovsky’s arrest and prosecution on charges of money laundering and fraud. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)