Russia's Supreme Court trims oil tycoon Khodorkovsky's sentence

MOSCOW, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s Supreme Court reduced former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky’s jail sentence by two months on Tuesday, paving the way for his release in August 2014, his legal team said.

Khodorkovsky, 50, was once Russia’s richest man but was arrested in 2003 after falling out with President Vladimir Putin. The Supreme Court issued its ruling after considering a complaint by Khodorkovsky’s lawyers that his arrest was illegal and the length of his prison sentence was unfair. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Writing by Timothy Heritage, editing by Elizabeth Piper)