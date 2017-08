MOSCOW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed the head of the Kremlin administration Sergei Ivanov on Friday and appointed Anton Vaino, Ivanov's former deputy, in his place, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Ivanov was appointed as Putin's special representative on questions of ecology and transport, the Kremlin said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Alexander Winning)