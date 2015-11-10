FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait sovereign fund to add $500 mln to investments in Russia
#Market News
November 10, 2015 / 1:17 PM / 2 years ago

Kuwait sovereign fund to add $500 mln to investments in Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s sovereign wealth fund, the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), has allocated an additional $500 million to investment projects in Russia in partnership with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the RDIF said on Tuesday.

The RDIF said the deal was signed on Tuesday in Sochi, in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

This follows $500 million which KIA allocated for investment with RDIF in 2012. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin, writing by Jason Bush)

