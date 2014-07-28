Russia's Lavrov does not rule out appealing Yukos court decision

MOSCOW, July 28 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday Moscow could launch an appeal if the Hague’s arbitration court rules in favour of a group of shareholders in defunct oil giant Yukos against Russia.

“I heard this morning reports that such a verdict is expected,” he told a news conference, saying he would wait for the ruling to be made before commenting.

He said legal formalities in the case had not been completed, including the right of appeal. “The Russian side, those agencies which represent Russia in this process, will no doubt use all available legal possibilities to defend its position.” (Reporting by Aleksei Anishchuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice, editing by Elizabeth Piper)