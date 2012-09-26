Billionaire Kremlin critic charged over TV talk show punch

MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Billionaire Kremlin critic Alexander Lebedev was charged on Wednesday with “hooliganism” over an incident in which he threw a punch at another Russian businessmen on a televised talk show, and could face up to five years in jail.

Lebedev, a media magnate and banker, has said he believes he is being targeted by President Vladimir Putin for political reasons. Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement he had been presented with the charges of hooliganism and battery.