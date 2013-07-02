Russian tycoon Lebedev avoids jail over televised brawl

MOSCOW, July 2 (Reuters) - Russian tycoon Alexander Lebedev was ordered on Tuesday to do 150 hours of community service over a televised brawl following a trial he depicted as President Vladimir Putin’s revenge for criticising the government.

A judge convicted Lebedev of battery but state prosecutors last week dropped a jail threat against Lebedev, the financial backer of two British newspapers, The Independent and London Evening Standard. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)