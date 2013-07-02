FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian tycoon Lebedev avoids jail over televised brawl
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 2, 2013 / 12:50 PM / in 4 years

Russian tycoon Lebedev avoids jail over televised brawl

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 2 (Reuters) - Russian tycoon Alexander Lebedev was ordered on Tuesday to do 150 hours of community service over a televised brawl following a trial he depicted as President Vladimir Putin’s revenge for criticising the government.

A judge convicted Lebedev of battery but state prosecutors last week dropped a jail threat against Lebedev, the financial backer of two British newspapers, The Independent and London Evening Standard. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
