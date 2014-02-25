FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lenta IPO organisers set price range of $10-11 per GDR -source
February 25, 2014 / 7:10 PM / 4 years ago

Lenta IPO organisers set price range of $10-11 per GDR -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Organisers for Russian hypermarkets chain Lenta’s planned London stock market listing have specified a price range of $10-$11 per global depositary receipt (GDR), a source close to the placement said on Tuesday.

The source said that books are covered with a price of $10.50 per GDR.

The banks advising on Lenta’s initial public offering (IPO) are JP Morgan, Credit Suisse, UBS, Deutsche Bank and VTB Capital. TPG Capital is acting as a co-manager while Rothschild is financial adviser to Lenta. (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Thomas Grove; Editing by Timothy Heritage and Pravin Char)

