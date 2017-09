MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russian hypermarket chain Lenta has narrowed guidance for its initial public offering (IPO) to $10-$10.25 per global depositary receipt (GDR), two banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The previous guidance for Lenta’s London IPO stood at $10-$11 per GDR. Sources said that order books - which will be closed later on Thursday - were covered within the new range.