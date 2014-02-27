FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian retailer Lenta sets price at $10 per GDR for London IPO-source
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
February 27, 2014 / 8:32 PM / 4 years ago

Russian retailer Lenta sets price at $10 per GDR for London IPO-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russian retailer Lenta has set a price for its planned London stock market listing at $10 per global depositary receipt (GDR), closer to the lower limit of the initial range of $9.5-$11.5, a source close to the placement said on Thursday.

The hypermarket chain could raise up to $952 million in a deal which also provides for a 15 percent overallotment option.

The listing will be carried out on the LSE and MICEX and trading was expected to start on Friday.

The company is expected to maintain 22.1 percent of shares in free float after the IPO, which does not include the option.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.