FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Lenta sets price for London IPO, to raise around $1 billion
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's Lenta sets price for London IPO, to raise around $1 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russian hypermarket chain Lenta, part-owned by U.S. private equity firm TPG, has set a price of $10 per global depositary receipt (GDR) for its planned London initial public offering - at the lower end of a range.

Lenta is among a number of retail companies hoping to tap into demand from foreign investors for stakes in consumer-oriented businesses in Russia.

The company said the total size of the offering is $952 million, or $1.1 billion if its over-allotment option is exercised in full. The offering will give the company a market capitalisation of $4.3 billion, it said.

The company had set a range of $9.5-$11.5 per GDR for the offering.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.