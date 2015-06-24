UPDATE 1-EBRD reduces stake in Russia's Lenta to 11.5 pct

* Sells 17.8 mln GDRs, a quarter of its holding

* Says remains committed to company, retains board seat

* Shares fall after sale priced with a discount (Adds details, share price)

MOSCOW, June 24 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Wednesday it had reduced its stake in Russian retailer Lenta to 11.5 percent from 15.3 percent via a private placement.

The bank sold 17,833,000 global depositary receipts, representing 25 percent of its holding, through an accelerated private placement on the London Stock Exchange, it said in a statement.

The sale was priced at $7.85 per GDR, a financial market source told Reuters, compared with Tuesday’s closing price of $8.50. The stock fell 6 percent by 0742 GMT to $8 per GDR.

“The demand was very high, people were buying because of a discount,” the source said.

The sale is part of the EBRD’s “normal portfolio management operations”, said Alain Pilloux, EBRD Managing Director for Industry, Commerce and Agribusiness. The bank said it would retain a seat on Lenta board.

Shares in Lenta have risen by around 28 percent in the past three months. In March, Lenta raised $225 million through a secondary share offer for store openings.

Lenta’s biggest shareholder is U.S. private equity fund TPG with a 35.55 percent stake. Its free float after the sale exceeds 50 percent, up from around 48 percent before.

The EBRD cut its funding to Russia by two-thirds to 600 million euros last year after it halted new lending there as part of Western sanctions on Moscow. But it said on Wednesday it remained committed to Lenta and its other investments in Russia. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Olga Popova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)