Russian retailer Lenta sees sales at lower end of forecast range

MOSCOW, July 21 (Reuters) - Russian budget hypermarket chain Lenta expects sales growth in 2015 to come in at the lower end of expectations as the weakening economy and rising inflation squeeze consumer spending.

Lenta will review its forecast for a rise in sales of between 34-38 percent, which is the highest in the sector, and may revise it after the publication of third-quarter results.

Low-cost retailer Magnit sees sales rising between 28 percent and 32 percent, while Dixy has forecast 20-25 percent sales growth for 2015.

“We of course see, like the whole industry, that the Russian consumer is having difficulties, he spends on average less, trades down,” CEO Jan Dunning told Reuters.

“But we see that consumers are still trading towards us ... The third quarter will give us a bit more insight if we need to (revise guidance) or not,” he said.

For the second quarter, Lenta reported a 30.4 percent rise in total sales year-on-year to 60.4 billion roubles ($1.06 billion), a slowdown from a 37.7 percent increase in the previous quarter.

In the year to end-June, sales were up 33.8 percent.

Like-for-like sales in the quarter grew 8.6 percent, driven by a 6.4 percent rise in the average bill on the back of the broadly high food inflation, while customer traffic was up 2 percent, it said in a statement.

Lenta added that it expects first-half adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to rise 45 percent and its EBITDA margin to improve by more than 70 basis points to around 10.2 percent. ($1 = 56.9625 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Louise Heavens)