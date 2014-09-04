FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Lenta keeps forecast for full-year sales growth at 34-38 pct
September 4, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Lenta keeps forecast for full-year sales growth at 34-38 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Lenta said on Thursday it was maintaining its full-year sales growth forecast of 34-38 percent despite a ban on some Western food imports.

“Lenta notes the recent trade restrictions in Russia for selected product categories and is in the process of readjusting its product offering in compliance with the new regulations,” it said in a statement.

The company, which raised around $1 billion for shareholders including U.S. private equity firm TPG and VTB in a London share sale in February, said its net profit for the first six months of the year was up 4.9 percent to 2.7 billion roubles ($73 million). (1 US dollar = 36.7700 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

