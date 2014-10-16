FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian retailer Lenta says Q3 sales up 33 pct
October 16, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

Russian retailer Lenta says Q3 sales up 33 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Lenta said on Thursday its third-quarter sales were up 32.9 percent from a year ago to 48.5 billion roubles ($1.19 billion) on larger retail space and an increase in customer traffic.

Like-for-like sales were up 8.9 percent, year-on-year, the company said in a statement.

The company reiterated its 2014 forecast for revenues growth of between 34 and 38 percent.

“At the same time we must be very careful about the market because buyers have already started to change their behaviour, adapting to the country’s economic conditions,” Lenta’s chief executive, Jan Dunning, said in the statement.

The Russian economy, hurt by Western sanctions over Moscow’s role in the Ukraine crisis, falling oil prices and rising inflation, is expected to grow by 0.5 percent at most this year, although many economists expect complete stagnation. (1 US dollar = 40.7500 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

