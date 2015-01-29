UPDATE 2-Russian retailer Lenta says to open fewer stores in 2015

* Says taking more conservative view on expansion

* High interest rates, weak economy, weigh

* Sales growth slows in Q4 (Recasts with outlook, adding CEO comments)

By Maria Kiselyova

MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Russian hypermarket chain Lenta said on Thursday it would open fewer stores in 2015 than last year due to the high cost of debt and a weak economy.

Russia, hurt by falling oil prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis, is expected to slide into recession this year. A rate hike in December led to a spike in borrowing costs but did little to rein in inflation or ease pressure on consumers whose incomes have tumbled along with the rouble.

“We are now taking a more conservative view on the speed of our expansion and it is clearly due to high interest rates at the moment and an ambition to keep a healthy balance sheet,” the firm’s Chief Executive Jan Dunning told a conference call.

By contrast Magnit, Russia’s top retailer by sales, said this week it would open more stores - mostly discount neighbourhood shops - in 2015 than ever before.

Lenta plans to open at least 10 hypermarkets in the first half, twice as many as in the first half of 2014. All are already under construction.

“But don’t expect us to open 26 hypermarkets in the second half like we did in 2014. Currently we have not decided yet how many stores we will open but it will be less than what we did last year,” Dunning said.

The St Petersburg-based retailer opened 31 hypermarkets in 2014, above its target of 24, as well as 14 smaller supermarkets, expanding net selling space by 39 percent.

It still plans to double selling space by end-2016, a commitment it made when listing shares in London last year.

Its sales grew 30.6 percent in the fourth quarter to 59.5 billion roubles ($869.4 million) and like-for-like sales rose 7.6 percent, slowing from the previous quarter.

Customer traffic rose 1.9 percent, while the average bill was up 5.6 percent. Consumers bought fewer items per basket which partly offset inflationary effects, Lenta said.

“Consumers are more into essentials and price and that is what we are working on,” Dunning said.

Full-year 2014 sales rose 34.5 percent to 194 billion roubles, at the lower end of a 34-38 percent guided range.

Sales in December, when the rouble collapse prompted consumers to stock up, jumped 34.3 percent and January started strongly with growth similar to December, the company said.