April 23 (Reuters) - Russian budget hypermarket chain Lenta said on Thursday:

* Q1 total sales grew 37.7 pct in Q1 to 54.5 billion roubles ($1.05 billion)

* Q1 like-for-like sales grew 15 pct versus Q1 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 51.8650 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow newsroom, Editing by Timothy Heritage)