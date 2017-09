MOSCOW, March 19 (Reuters) - Russian budget hypermarket chain Lenta said on Thursday it was considering conducting a secondary share offering but had not yet made a decision.

“Lenta ... continues to consider an equity offering as a possible source of funding on an ongoing basis, but has reached no decision to do so,” it said in a statement in response to media reports suggesting the retailer had plans for share sale. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning)