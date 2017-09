MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The price guidance for a share offering by Russian retailer Lenta is at around $7 to $7.10 per share, a financial market source told Reuters.

Earlier on Tuesday, Lenta launched a share offering and said it was looking to raise around $150 million to accelerate its expansion. (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by David Holmes)