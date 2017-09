MOSCOW, March 24 (Reuters) - Russian budget hypermarket chain Lenta plans a pricing of $6.4 per global depositary receipt (GDR) for a secondary share offering and aims to raise $225 million, a source close to the placement told Reuters on Tuesday.

On Monday, the company said it planned to raise about $200 million to accelerate new store openings. (Reporting by Olga Popova, Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)