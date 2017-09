MOSCOW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Russia has evacuated all embassy staff and their families from Libya to Tunisia following an attack on its Tripoli mission, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said the decision had been taken after Libya’s foreign minister said the Libyan authorities were no longer able to guarantee the staff’s safety following Wednesday’s attack. The embassy staff will fly to Russia on Friday, it said. (Reporting by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage)