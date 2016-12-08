FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian regulator says had constructive meeting with LinkedIn
#Market News
December 8, 2016 / 2:31 PM / 8 months ago

Russian regulator says had constructive meeting with LinkedIn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russia's communications regulator said on Thursday it had a constructive meeting with representatives of LinkedIn Corp., a social networking website it blocked last month over its failure to comply with a data storage law.

"The meeting with LinkedIn was constructive. The parties agreed to continue dialogue", Vadim Ampelonsky, a spokesman for the Roskomnadzor watchdog, told Reuters.

LinkedIn, which has its headquarters in the United States, became the first major social network to be blocked in Russia under a new law that requires firms holding Russian citizens' data to store it on servers on Russian soil.

LinkedIn did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning)

