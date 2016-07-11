Russian cenbank sees move to liquidity surplus at start of 2017

MOSCOW, July 11 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said in a report on Monday that it expects the banking sector to move into a liquidity surplus at the beginning of 2017.

The report also said that the current situation on the money market, where interbank rates are close to the central bank's key rate, was likely to continue in July.

It said that an increase in rouble exchange rate volatility caused by Brexit was expected by the market to diminish in July. (Reporting by Yelena Fabrichnaya and Jason Bush; editing by Katya Golubkova)