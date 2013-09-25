Rosneft says Exxon's Russia LNG project intact

MOSCOW, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Rosneft on Wednesday dismissed Gazprom’s opposition to its liquefied natural gas project with Exxon in Russia, saying the plans are intact for building the plant, increasing the stakes in competition for the lucrative market.

“The project implementation will facilitate strengthening of Russia’s position as the most powerful player in the energy industry on the international scale and in light of rising LNG global demand,” Rosneft said in emailed comments.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gazprom voiced strong opposition to plans by Rosneft and Exxon to jointly build their own LNG plant in Russia, saying the plant is “superfluous”.

“The partners do not need additional assessments from rivals,” Rosneft said.