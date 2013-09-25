FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rosneft says Exxon's Russia LNG project intact
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 25, 2013 / 7:32 AM / 4 years ago

Rosneft says Exxon's Russia LNG project intact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Rosneft on Wednesday dismissed Gazprom’s opposition to its liquefied natural gas project with Exxon in Russia, saying the plans are intact for building the plant, increasing the stakes in competition for the lucrative market.

“The project implementation will facilitate strengthening of Russia’s position as the most powerful player in the energy industry on the international scale and in light of rising LNG global demand,” Rosneft said in emailed comments.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gazprom voiced strong opposition to plans by Rosneft and Exxon to jointly build their own LNG plant in Russia, saying the plant is “superfluous”.

“The partners do not need additional assessments from rivals,” Rosneft said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.