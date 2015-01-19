TRLPC-Russian firms likely to handle maturing loans-bankers

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Western bankers expect Russian corporate borrowers to be able to manage internationally syndicated loans maturing in 2015 even if the market remains closed because of sanctions implemented by the US and EU last year.

Just over $21 billion of syndicated loans from Western banks are due to be repaid by Russian corporates and financial institutions in 2015, according to data from Thomson Reuters LPC.

More than half that figure includes the remaining $11.9 billion tranche of a two-year bridge loan that backed Rosneft’s acquisition of oil company TNK-BP in December 2012, which is scheduled to mature on February 13.

Bankers expect Rosneft to repay the circa $6 billion outstanding portion of this loan from its own balance sheet, reflecting a wider trend at the moment among cash-rich Russia corporates to repay foreign debt from their own cash reserves.

“I do not see a problem for 2015, upcoming maturities are relatively mild for borrowers,” said one loans banker. “What is interesting is that Russian corporates have been paying off their dollar-denominated debt with their war chests.”

Russia’s largest steelmaker Severstal had an April maturity on a 450 million euro ($522.99 million) tranche of a bigger 600 million euro project finance loan signed in March 2008, however the company said it had only $13 million outstanding after repaying $457 million of the loan in the fourth quarter of 2014 from its cash reserves.

Last week, Severstal also used its cash reserves to buy back some of its outstanding $600m bonds due in 2016 and 2017, while steel firm Evraz continued to try to buy back its $750 million 2015 notes.

Another significant loan maturity in the first half of 2015 is a $1 billion facility for oil producer Tatneft. The deal is scheduled to mature in May and formed part of a $1.8 billion pre-export financing signed in 2011, but according to one banker the company has already made a $500 million pre-payment on it last year.

Tatneft could not be immediately reached for comment.

“Many of these deals have already been refinanced, you rarely see borrowers waiting until a few months before maturity to refinance these loans,” said a second loans banker.

In addition, many of these facilities are pre-export amortising loans, which means many, by their nature, will be nearly fully repaid by maturity.

“Most of the facilities for this type of borrower are pre-export financings with amortisation such that they fully amortise by the maturity. I have not seen bullet loans (which repay in full on maturity) for corporates for quite a long time,” said the second banker.

BANK BORROWERS

A number of one-year facilities for smaller Russian banks that were agreed with Western lenders in 2014 after sanctions against the Kremlin were introduced by the West are also due to mature in 2015.

Credit Bank of Moscow has a $250 million one-year tranche of a larger $500m loan maturing in March, while Otkritie Financial Corporation Bank - formerly Nomos Bank - and Promsvyazbank both have $120 million one-year deals maturing in November. Since these short-term deals passed through credit committees and won approval after the onset of the crisis, bankers say that they are likely to be rolled over again this year.

“In the short term these loans are likely to be rolled over since they have already been done once, a precedent has been set, so a second approval should be easier. After all, with no new lending going on Russian limits are plentiful,” the second banker said.

HELP AT HAND

For smaller, less cash-rich Russian businesses, a mixture of cash conservation including a reduction of capex expenses and rouble and dollar funding from the Russian central bank and local Russian banks will, in the short term, help shore up any shortfall in the repayment of foreign syndicated loans.

“Large significant Russian companies will be supported. There is strong institutional and government support, the large state-backed banks are better placed than Western banks, they have money in their wallet,” the first banker said.

“There has also been a lot of adjusting of the cost base to price paradigm, a mixture of conserving cash to repay loans along with local and central bank funding will be important this year, they can certainly get through the next six to 12 months with a combination of this,” he said.

Local rouble funding is expensive and bankers say there will be some smaller, less systemically important Russian corporates that will find it more challenging to refinance their debt, and for them the possibility of default could be real. Where this occurs the bankers say that for now at least, they are willing to step in and extend loan facilities.

“Extension is the name of the name of the game, banks will have to trade value for tenor. Banks don’t want to lose value but with little new business it is a good time to say you don’t have to pay until 2016 when hopefully things have recovered,” a third banker said.

However, if the current crisis persists the situation could be more challenging in 2016 and 2017, when $28.9 billion of syndicated loans are due to mature, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

“It could get more difficult next year if the situation doesn’t change, revenues will be down and the central bank might become more picky about who it supports. In that situation we are likely to see some restructuring,” the second banker said. ($1 = 0.8604 euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)