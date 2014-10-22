FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Kudrin sees no sign of further Western sanctions
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Kudrin sees no sign of further Western sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - There is no sign the West will further tighten economic sanctions on Russia, the country’s former finance minister Alexei Kudrin said on Wednesday, and predicted the country would avoid recession.

Speaking at a Moscow Exchange event, Kudrin also urged Russian authorities to push ahead with reforms of its key institutions and that the rouble’s recent plunge was a reflection of the market’s fundamentals.

Kudrin served as a finance minister for 11 years before being ousted three years ago in a bitter and public conflict with the then-president, now Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Reporting By Liisa Tuhkanen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.