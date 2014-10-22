FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Russia may have to look "seriously" at rate hikes - C.bank deputy chairman
October 22, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Russia may have to look "seriously" at rate hikes - C.bank deputy chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes garble from headline, adds location of report)

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank may have to “seriously” think about raising interest rates if the current situation continues, Sergei Shvetsov, the bank’s first deputy chairman said on Wednesday.

“If the situation continues developing in the current direction, the Bank of Russia will have to look seriously at an increase of the interest rates,” Shvetsov said at a Moscow Exchange event in London.

Reporting By Liisa Tuhkanen and Marc Jones

