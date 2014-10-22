REFILE-Russia may have to look "seriously" at rate hikes - C.bank deputy chairman

(Removes garble from headline, adds location of report)

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank may have to “seriously” think about raising interest rates if the current situation continues, Sergei Shvetsov, the bank’s first deputy chairman said on Wednesday.

“If the situation continues developing in the current direction, the Bank of Russia will have to look seriously at an increase of the interest rates,” Shvetsov said at a Moscow Exchange event in London.