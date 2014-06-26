FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Lukoil says eurobond placement delayed due to Ukraine - report
June 26, 2014 / 4:40 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Lukoil says eurobond placement delayed due to Ukraine - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s No.2 oil producer Lukoil has delayed a eurobond placement to autumn due to rising costs of funding stemming from West-imposed sanctions over Russia’s actions in Ukraine, the company’s head was quoted on Thursday as saying.

“The sanctions have been reflected on all the companies... We have postponed eurobonds placement to autumn from spring as the banks, which were organising the issue, recommended us to get back to it in the autumn,” Vagit Alekperov told Vedomosti business daily in an interview.

Russian media have reported that Lukoil was poised to issue $1.5 billion worth of eurobonds. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kim Coghill)

