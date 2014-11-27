Russia's Lukoil promises dividend boost if oil price falls below $70/barrel

MOSCOW, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s No. 2 oil producer Lukoil would increase its dividend payout to more than 50 percent of net profit if the oil price falls below $70 per barrel in 2015, Lukoil co-owner Leonid Fedun told a conference call on Thursday.

Prices for global oil benchmark Brent are currently near a four-year low of around $76 per barrel.

Lukoil’s dividend policy calls for a payout of no less than 15 percent of net profit, but it usually pays more than that amount. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)