Russia's Lukoil promises dividend boost if oil price falls below $70/barrel
November 27, 2014 / 1:11 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Lukoil promises dividend boost if oil price falls below $70/barrel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s No. 2 oil producer Lukoil would increase its dividend payout to more than 50 percent of net profit if the oil price falls below $70 per barrel in 2015, Lukoil co-owner Leonid Fedun told a conference call on Thursday.

Prices for global oil benchmark Brent are currently near a four-year low of around $76 per barrel.

Lukoil’s dividend policy calls for a payout of no less than 15 percent of net profit, but it usually pays more than that amount. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)

