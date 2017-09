VOLGOGRAD, Russia, June 25 (Reuters) - Lukoil, Russia’s No.2 oil producer, expects its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to increase by $2 billion this year, Chief Executive Vagit Alekperov told the company’s annual general meeting on Thursday.

Lukoil’s EBITDA fell to $15.6 billion last year from $16.7 billion in 2013. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Susan Fenton)