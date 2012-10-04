FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Russia's TNK-BP-owned chemical plant hit by fire-reports
October 4, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Russia's TNK-BP-owned chemical plant hit by fire-reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrected after Russian newswires corrected reports to say TNK-BP refinery (not Lukoil) hit by fire, corrects oil plant’s title to make clear it is a refinery not chemical plant)

MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Saratov oil refinery, a plant controlled by Russia’s TNK-BP, has been hit by fire on Thursday, Russian news agencies report citing the Emergencies Ministry.

Interfax news agency said one worker was injured in the fire in the plant, located in Saratov, some 850 km south-east of Moscow. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Anthony Barker)

