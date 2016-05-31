Lukoil opens Russia's largest vacuum gasoil processing complex

VOLGOGRAD, Russia, May 31 (Reuters) - Lukoil, Russia’s No. 2 oil producer, opened the country’s largest vacuum gasoil (VGO) hydrocracking facility at its Volgograd refinery on Tuesday, built as part of a sweeping modernisation of the country’s refineries.

The $2.2 billion VGO complex, which also includes hydrogen and sulphur production, can process up to 3.5 million tonnes of VGO a year. It will help Lukoil improve overall fuel quality and increase output of ultra-low sulphur diesel by 1.8 million tonnes annually, from nearly 4 million tonnes currently, the company said.

Russian oil companies and the government agreed on plans to modernise refineries in 2011 after gasoline supplies almost ran dry due to a lack of modern refining capacity.

The companies pledged to install 130 new facilities by 2020 that will enable Russia to increase production of higher-margin lighter products.

VGO is mostly used as feedstock to produce diesel and gasoline. Until now, Lukoil exported all the VGO produced at the Volgograd refinery - around 200,000 tonnes a month - via the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk.

Industry sources have said Lukoil will use around 100,000-110,000 tonnes of VGO a month for making refined oil products at the plant, and the rest will be exported from Novorossiisk.

“There won’t be a sharp increase in diesel exports, as it had been through before. Maybe an additional couple of 30,000-tonne cargoes a month,” a trader said.

“Now, these volumes will be pretty timely in the Mediterranean, taking into account refining throughput cuts in Italy and a strike in France,” he said.

France is increasing its imports of refined fuels after a more than week-long strike by oil workers disrupted supply, industry sources said.

Lukoil’s Volgograd refinery has an annual capacity of 14.5 million tonnes, or 290,000 barrels a day. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; additional reporting by Natalia Chumakova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Susan Fenton)