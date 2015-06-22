FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Lukoil to use cash flow on projects, dividends, loans-VP
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2015 / 1:03 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Lukoil to use cash flow on projects, dividends, loans-VP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 22 (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Lukoil plans to use its cash flow for its most effective investment projects, dividends and paying off loans, Lukoil’s vice president for finance said on Monday.

Alexander Matytsyn also said the oil firm, Russia’s second largest, had been handed a five-year loan worth 350 million euros ($398 million) from Italy’s Unicredit bank in the spring but that it did not plan to borrow any big sums during the rest of the year.

Lukoil’s cash flow stood at $750 million in the first quarter. ($1 = 0.8803 euros) (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.