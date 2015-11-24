FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Lukoil to raise $600-800 mln, cut investments in 2016
November 24, 2015 / 11:43 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Lukoil to raise $600-800 mln, cut investments in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PERM, Russia, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Russian oil producer Lukoil, Vagit Alekperov, said on Tuesday the company planned to raise between $600 million and $800 million in 2016.

Lukoil also plans to reduce 2016 investments by 12-14 percent from this year’s level, Alekperov told reporters. Lukoil previously said it planned to cut 2015 investments to $12.5 billion from $15.4 billion in 2014. (Reporting by Natalia Chumakova; additional reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jack Stubbs)

