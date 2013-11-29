FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Lukoil ready to resume cooperation with Iran once sanctions lifted - Ifax
November 29, 2013

Russia's Lukoil ready to resume cooperation with Iran once sanctions lifted - Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Lukoil, Russia’s No. 2 oil producer, is ready to resume cooperation with Iran when international sanctions are lifted, Chief Executive Vagit Alekperov was quoted as saying on Friday.

“After sanctions are lifted - definitely. We are interested in all regions where hydrocarbon reserves lie,” he told Interfax news agency in response to a question about lifting sanctions while in the city of Perm. Alekperov did not refer directly to any specific projects.

Iran and six world powers reached a deal early on Sunday to curb Tehran’s nuclear programme in exchange for limited sanctions relief. But Iran’s crude oil sales must not increase in the next six months. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)

