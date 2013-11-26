FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Lukoil says will start West Qurna-2 by end of Q1
November 26, 2013

Russia's Lukoil says will start West Qurna-2 by end of Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Lukoil, Russia’s No.2 oil producer, has had minor disruptions to its operations in Iraq and plans to launch West Qurna-2 oilfield by the end of first quarter 2014, its Vice-President Andrey Gaidamaka said on Tuesday.

“We definitely will start commercial production at the West Qurna field by the end of first quarter,” Gaidamaka told a conference call. “In March-April we will have commercial production at the West Qurna-2 field on stream.”

Lukoil had planned to launch West Qurna-2 around the turn of the year. Unrest in Iraq has since affected the operations of drilling companies Schlumberger Ltd and Baker Hughes Inc , with the latter saying this week it was preparing to resume work.

