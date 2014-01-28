FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Lukoil sees Iraqi West Qurna-2 output rising to 400,000 bpd
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 28, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's Lukoil sees Iraqi West Qurna-2 output rising to 400,000 bpd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Lukoil, Russia’s No.2 oil producer, expects to reach production of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) at its Iraqi West Qurna-2 field this autumn, with initial output of 120,000 bpd seen in April-May, CEO Vagit Alekperov said on Tuesday.

Alekperov, also the largest shareholder at Lukoil, told reporters that the company’s planned investments this year would be in line with 2013 at around $20 billion.

He added that Lukoil, which has just signed a cooperation agreement with Mexican state-run firm Pemex, will examine possible joint projects this autumn.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.