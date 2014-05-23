Production at Iraq's Qurna-2 field at 200,000 barrels a day - Lukoil head

MOSCOW, May 23 (Reuters) - The production volume of the Qurna-2 field in Iraq has reached 200,000 barrels a day, the head of Russian oil major Lukoil Vagit Alekperov told journalists at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

He said that in the two months since the field was launched production had risen from 120,000 a day.

“By the end of the year according to obligations 400,000 will be reached. Today there is no doubt that 400,000 will be reached by December,” he said.