MOSCOW, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s Lukoil is producing more than 320,000 barrels per day at its Iraqi West Qurna-2 field, Andrey Gaidamaka, the company’s vice-president, said on Wednesday.

West Qurna-2, Lukoil’s biggest foreign project, plans to peak at 1.2 million barrels per day. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Olesya Astakhova; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)