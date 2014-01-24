Russia's Lukoil sees crude output up 1.5 pct in 2014 - report

MOSCOW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Lukoil, Russia’s No.2 oil producer, plans to increase crude output by 1.5 percent this year compared with 2013 after it launches its Iraqi West Qurna-2 field, Chief Executive Vagit Alekperov was quoted as saying on Friday.

Last year, Lukoil reversed a prolonged decline in its oil production, increasing output by 1 percent to more than 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd), also thanks to new assets.

“We think that in 2014, taking into consideration the West Qurna-2 launch ... production growth will be achieved. We will grow by 1.5 percent,” Alekperov told Prime news agency on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Alekperov reiterated that Lukoil plans to start oil production at West Qurna-2 at the end of the first quarter or the beginning of the second.

The launch of West Qurna-2, the world’s second-largest undeveloped field with recoverable oil reserves of around 14 billion barrels, will allow Lukoil to more than double its overseas oil output which now accounts for around 6 percent of total production.

The company has said it initially aims to pump 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) when production starts at the field, with output rising to 1.2 million bpd at its peak, but plans have yet to be finalised with the Iraqi government.

As a private-sector company, Lukoil is banned from securing new offshore fields in Russia after recent laws reserved such prospects for state-controlled enterprises.

Lukoil’s largest shareholders are Alekperov and his deputy Leonid Fedun. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Pravin Char)